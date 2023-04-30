Denis Harris Langford Street, Killorglin.

Denis passed away peacefully on April 29th 2023 in the excellent care of the staff of Sonas Nursing Home Ashborough Milltown.

Beloved husband of Mary (née Myers).

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, brother-in-law Dan (Myers) & his wife Breeda, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing Tuesday evening (May 2nd) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James' Church Killorglin. Requiem Mass Wednesday (May 3rd) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Denis's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.