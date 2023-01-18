Denis Griffin, St Brendan’s Terrace, Killarney.

Peacefully surrounded by his family and in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team. Devoted husband of Angela and loving Dad of Caroline, Madeline, Brenton and Emma, cherished grandfather of Charlie, Lexie, Danielle, Lucas, Josh and Emily. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughter-in-law Frances, son-in-law Morgan, Madeline's partner Stephen, his brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at his daughter Madeline's home, 41 Whitebridge Manor, Killarney V93 VY5Y on Thursday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Friday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. The Requiem Mass for Denis Griffin will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.