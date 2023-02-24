Denis Diggin, Glounaguillagh, Killorglin; passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family and the staff of the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry on 26th February 2023. (Predeceased by his wife Bridie). Deeply mourned by his loving family, daughters Frances and Geraldine, son Denis, daughter-in-law Merja, and Paul, grandchildren, Luke, Orla, Shane and Liam, brothers Patrick and John, in laws, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin V93PK66, on Tuesday, 28th February, from 7.30 p.m. to 9.00 p.m. Funeral will arrive to St. James' Church, Killorglin, on Wednesday, 1st March, for Requiem Mass at 10.30 a.m. followed by burial in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry

Mass will be livestreamed on:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church