Denis Costello, Lonhart, Cromane, Killorglin.

Denis passed away peacefully at home on May 3rd 2023. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Joan, daughter Catherine, sons Jeremiah & Denis, grandchildren John Paul, Jacob, Theo, Lauren, Amy & Ciara, brother John, sister Kathleen, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing Friday evening (May 5th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5.15pm - 7.15pm followed by removal to The Star of the Sea Church Cromane. Requiem Mass Saturday (May 6th) at 10am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Réalt na Mara Cromane. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church (mobile camera)