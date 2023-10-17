Denis Brennan, Connolly Park, Tralee.

Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Maisie, his brother Mick (UK) and sister Hannah (USA). Denis passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care team at University Hospital Kerry. Denis is the cherished father of Martina and Ann. Sadly missed by his loving family – his daughters, grandchildren Donald and Katie, greatgrandchild Yazmin, sons-in-law Mike (Slattery) and Dominick (Walsh), Katie’s partner Jeff, brother-in-law Terence (McCormack), sister-in-law Eileen (Curran), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass for Denis will be livestreamed on the following link

http://stbrendansparishtralee.net/

House Private Please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation).

https://www.kerryhospice.com/

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.