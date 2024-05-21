Debra Sheehan of Sackville, Ardfert
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (22nd May) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert, on Thursday morning at 11.30 where the Requiem Mass for Debra will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in the The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
