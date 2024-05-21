Advertisement

Debra Sheehan

May 21, 2024 08:46 By receptionradiokerry
Debra Sheehan

Debra Sheehan of Sackville, Ardfert

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (22nd May) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert, on Thursday morning at 11.30 where the Requiem Mass for Debra will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in the The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

 

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus