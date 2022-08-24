Debora (Dora) Walsh née Bradford of Rathorig, Rathass, Tralee, died peacefully on 24th August 2022, beloved wife of the late Sean and dear mother of Paul and stepmother of Teresa, Patricia, Stephanie, Paula and Ann and sister of the late Esther and Vincent (died August 2022). Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandson Cian, sisters Breda, Mary, Eileen and Josie, brothers John and Danny, daughter-in-law Lynsey, nephews, nieces (especially Tara), relatives and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday, 26th August, from 7 pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Saturday morning at 9:45 am where the Requiem Mass for Debra will be celebrated at 10 am. (livestreamed on www.facebook.com/Ballymacelligott-Community-Alert-140925582619239/). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.
