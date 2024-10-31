Advertisement
Kerry winners from first day of Oireachtas na Samhna

Oct 31, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Literary prizewinners pictured with Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Sport and Physical Education, Thomas Byrne T.D. at the 2024 Oireachtas na Samhna Festival in the Brehon Hotel, Killarney, Co. Kerry. Photo: Don MacMonagle
The Oireachtas na Samhna Festival continues in Killarney today and will run until Sunday.

It is one of the country's most prestigious arts festival celebrating Irish culture.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Thomas Byrne officiated at the presentation of the Oireachtas Literary Awards, with a total prize fund of €30,000.

There were two award winners from Kerry yesterday; Sibéal Ní Ógáin from Baile na Rátha won first prize for poetry and Liam Ó hÓgáin from Dún Chaoin claimed second prize for journalism.

 

