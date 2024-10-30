The Irish-language arts festival Oireachtas na Samhna gets underway in Killarney today.

Oireachtas na Gaeilge is a leading organisation dedicated to opportunities for the use of Irish and the establishment of a network for the use of Irish.

Oireachtas na Samhna will be officially opened by Minister of State Thomas Byrne at half past one this afternoon in the Brehon Hotel.

There will be panel discussions and award ceremonies over the course of the day, while sean-nós competitions, céilí, seminars, and a park run are among the events in store over the four-day festival.

A full programme of events is available here.