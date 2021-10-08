Ronnoc View Killaha West Kenmare

Reposing at O’ Connors Funeral Home Kenmare on Sunday Evening from 6PM to 8PM for family and close friends

Requiem Mass for David O’ Connor will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11am in Holy Cross Church Kenmare and will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery

Enquiries to O Connor’s Funeral Directors Kenmare.