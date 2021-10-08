Advertisement

David O' Connor

Oct 9, 2021 11:10 By receptionradiokerry
David O' Connor

Ronnoc View Killaha West Kenmare

Reposing at O’ Connors Funeral Home Kenmare on Sunday Evening from 6PM to 8PM for family and close friends

Requiem Mass for David O’ Connor will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11am in Holy Cross Church Kenmare and will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery

 

Advertisement

Enquiries to O Connor’s Funeral Directors Kenmare.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus