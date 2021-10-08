Ronnoc View Killaha West Kenmare
Reposing at O’ Connors Funeral Home Kenmare on Sunday Evening from 6PM to 8PM for family and close friends
Requiem Mass for David O’ Connor will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11am in Holy Cross Church Kenmare and will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery
Advertisement
Enquiries to O Connor’s Funeral Directors Kenmare.
Recommended
Killorglin father says approved drug will change his baby son’s lifeOct 8, 2021 13:10
IDA plans on building a second advanced facility in TraleeOct 8, 2021 17:10
Closure of 3 Kerry BOI branches "a further degradation of rural areas"Oct 8, 2021 13:10
Paddy Tally confirmed as Kerry coach as backroom team takes shapeOct 8, 2021 17:10
Kerry man set for Laois manager jobOct 8, 2021 17:10