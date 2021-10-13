David 'Davy' Sheehan, Cordal West, Castleisland and formerly of Coolegrane, Brosna.

Peacefully, on October 12th 2021, in the excellent care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of the late Maureen and brother of the late Kathleen Enright and Tom Sheehan. Sadly missed by his stepson Anthony Brosnan (New York), Anthony's wife Trudy and their sons Kevin and Brendan, sister Maureen Moloney (Kanturk), brothers-in-law Joe and Bertie, sisters-in-law, especially Sheila Kelly (Ballybunion), nephews, nieces, especially Tom Enright (Lyreacrompane) and Eileen Dennehy (Duagh), grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church St., Castleisland on Friday evening form 5.30pm to 7pm.

Removal from his residence in Cordal West at 10.30am on Saturday morning arriving to Cordal Church for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland.

House Private Please.