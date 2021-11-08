David Breen, Countess Grove, Killarney.

Dearly loved son of Anne and Anthony and much loved brother of Shane and Anthony. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and his many friends in Ireland and England. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Marys Cathedral.

Requiem Mass for David Breen will take place on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeendubh, Killarney. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kevin Bell Foundation.