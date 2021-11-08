David Breen, Countess Grove, Killarney.
Dearly loved son of Anne and Anthony and much loved brother of Shane and Anthony. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and his many friends in Ireland and England. May He Rest In Peace.
Advertisement
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Marys Cathedral.
Requiem Mass for David Breen will take place on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeendubh, Killarney. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kevin Bell Foundation.
Recommended
Learner driver travelling at nearly 160 km/h on the N69Nov 8, 2021 13:11
Call for tankers to be provided for North Kerry people impacted by boil water noticeNov 9, 2021 13:11
Kerry TD doesn't sense urgency from Health Minister on UHK crisisNov 10, 2021 08:11
Gardaí investigating spate of burglaries in KerryNov 8, 2021 17:11
Road surface repairs and improvements to take place in Killarney National ParkNov 10, 2021 07:11