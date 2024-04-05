Advertisement

Apr 8, 2024
David Arthur Wrzodak, St. John's Park, Tralee and late of Poland.

Funeral Details: Funeral Arrangements later.

 Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee.

Family Information: Daniel Arthur Wrzodak died on 05/04/2024 in Kerry University Hospital.

May He Rest in Peace.

