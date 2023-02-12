Daniel Mc Gillicuddy (Dan Mac), Baslicon, Waterville
Dan Mac died peacefully, in the care of the staff of Valentia Hospital and surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Betty, son Philip, parents Abbie and Patrick, brothers Paddy, John,Jim, Timmy, Anthony and sister Mary.
Much loved Dad of Ger, Paul, Donie, Anne, Dominic, Finbar and Eamon,Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Sheila and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.
May he rest in peace
Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, on Tuesday evening (Feb 14th) from 5pm-8pm. Arriving to Loher Church on Wednesday morning (Feb 15th) for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the Derrynane Abbey Island Cemetery.
The requiem mass will be live-streamed via the following link:
www.churchservices.tv/portmagee
To view press the mobile tab on the top left hand side of the homepage
No flowers please. Donations if desired, to Valentia Community Hospital
