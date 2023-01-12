Dan P. Lenihan, Knockulcare, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick,

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday, January 15th from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortege will depart Dan’s home on Monday at 10.30 a.m. on route to The Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Templeglantine Tournafulla Mountcollins Parish Facebook Page. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dan P. Lenihan passed away peacefully at his home on Friday January 13th, 2023, in the presence of his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Maura, Liz, Margaret, sons Patrick and Tim, grandchildren Amy, Liam, Aoife, Daniel, Holly and Ava, sisters Nora and Peggy, sons-in-law Brendan and Shane, daughters-in-law Aine and Julia, sister-in-law Sr. Esther, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Dan is predeceased by his sisters Kitty (Lyons) and Mary, brother Michael and granddaughter Kate. R.I.P. .