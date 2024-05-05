Dan Moynihan, The Bower Rathmore and formally of Stagmount, on Sunday 5th May 2024, the last surviving member of the Moynihan family in his 90th year.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (nee Casey). Pre deceased by his brothers and sisters, Timmy, Andy, Arthur, Maurice, Nellie and Mary. Loving father of Hannah Marie, Breeda (O’ Leary), Eileen (Murphy) and Catherine (O’ Donoghue), sons in law, Kieran, Dan, John and Tim John. Loved and adored by his 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Mary O’ Connor, Millstreet, Paddy Reen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at his home in the Bower, Rathmore on Monday evening, 6th May, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. (Eircode P51 R9V4 -Access from N72). Dan’s funeral cortege will depart his residence at 10:00am, Tuesday (7th May) for his Requiem Mass at 11:00am in St. Joseph’s Church Rathmore. Burial afterwords in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please on Monday until 4:00pm and Tuesday morning.

Dan’s funeral mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie/

Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Services Kerry and Carrig Ward University Hospital Kerry.