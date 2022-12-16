Damien O’Rourke of Kilgulbin, Ardfert and Boulia, Firies, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 16th December 2022, beloved son of Maureen and the late Thomas and cherished brother of John, Margaret (O’Donnell- Killorglin), Helen (Sexton- Ardfert) & Billy.

Sadly missed by his loving family, nephews, nieces, uncles, brothers-in-law John & Anthony, sisters-in-law Ann & Antoinette, cousins, relatives and his many wonderful carers and friends in St. John of God in Tralee and Boola, Firies.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (18th December) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney, on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Damien will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney ).

Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.