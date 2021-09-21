Crissey Flynn(Nee Scanlon), Keelballylahive, Castlegregory
Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home Castlegregory Thursday Evening from 7.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Crissey will take place on Friday 24th in St Marys Church ,Castlegregory at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.
House Private. Please adhere to HSE guidelines.
Advertisement
Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home Castlegregory or Hogan’s Funeral Home Tralee
