Advertisement

Crissey Flynn(Nee Scanlon)

Sep 22, 2021 15:09 By receptionradiokerry
Crissey Flynn(Nee Scanlon)

Crissey Flynn(Nee Scanlon), Keelballylahive, Castlegregory

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home Castlegregory Thursday Evening from 7.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Crissey will take place on Friday 24th in St Marys Church ,Castlegregory at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.

House Private. Please adhere to HSE guidelines.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home Castlegregory or Hogan’s Funeral Home Tralee

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus