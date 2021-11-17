Corrie Osborne Granafulla Waterville
Advertisement
Removal from Fitzgerald's Funeral Home on Monday morning at 11am for private Cremation at the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy Co. Cork
Corrie Osborne Granafulla Waterville
Removal from Fitzgerald's Funeral Home on Monday morning at 11am for private Cremation at the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy Co. Cork
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus
Recommended
Fun-filled family day to kick off Christmas in TraleeNov 17, 2021 13:11
President Higgins visiting Kerry todayNov 19, 2021 13:11
Aldi to open store in CahersiveenNov 19, 2021 13:11
85 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19Nov 19, 2021 17:11
COVID increases in five of six Kerry LEAs over past weekNov 19, 2021 13:11