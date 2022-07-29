Cornelius (Connie) Riordan

Barna, Scartaglen

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Sunday from 5pm until 7pm. (Eircode V93Y93X)

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen.

Burial in Gneevguilla Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live-stream/

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live-stream/

Should the live stream fail, it will be available to view from 2pm on the same link.

Peacefully, on the 28th of July 2022, in the excellent care of the staff in University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his brothers Denis, Owen, Pete, Jerry and Dan, sisters Katie, Mary Anne, Hannah and Eileen and his grandson Daniel.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen (nee Foley), daughter Anne Marie (Sligo), sons Eugene (Kildare), Michael (England), Gerald (Killarney), Ted (Limerick) and Brendan (Beaufort), son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Janette, Jane, Marie and Irene, his adored grandchildren and great-grandchild, sisters Margaret, Teresa and Christina, brothers Paddy, Johnny and Christy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Advertisement

May Connie rest in peace.