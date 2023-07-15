Conor Browne of Castleconway, Killorglin, V93 YD86, beloved son of Billy and Jacinta Browne, died peacefully at home on July 14, 2023, surrounded by his closest family. He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, partner Dee, twin brother Neil, eldest brother Jason, youngest brother Billy; sisters-in-law Joy, Penny and Roisin; uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours, vast circle of friends and all those who were lucky enough to know him.