Conor Browne of Castleconway, Killorglin, V93 YD86, beloved son of Billy and Jacinta Browne, died peacefully at home on July 14, 2023, surrounded by his closest family. He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, partner Dee, twin brother Neil, eldest brother Jason, youngest brother Billy; sisters-in-law Joy, Penny and Roisin; uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours, vast circle of friends and all those who were lucky enough to know him.
May He Rest In Peace
Reposing at home on Sunday, July 16th, from 4.30 p.m.-7.00 p.m. House strictly private until 4.30 p.m. Sunday. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 17th, at 12.30 p.m. at St. James’ Church, Killorglin, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
