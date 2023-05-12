Con Brosnan, Boulicullane, Farranfore, Killarney and Kingsbury, London. Passed away peacefully on 12/05/2023. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen and son Paul. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Nigel and Colin, his brother Timmy, daughters-in-law Margaret and Linda, granddaughters and grandsons, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his loving partner Maura, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Eamonn O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies from 5pm to 7pm on Sunday. Remains arriving at St Gertrude's Church, Firies, at 10:45am on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards at Aghadoe Cemetery.

House private please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry.

Mass will live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church

Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore.