Colm (Cullie) O'Sullivan, Spunkane, Waterville.

Predeceased by his parents Colm and May; and brother-in-law Stephen. Colm will be sadly missed by his brothers Benny, Donie and John; sisters Josie and Mary; sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, on Friday, 24th March, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., followed by removal to St. Finian's Church, Waterville. Requiem Mass for Colm will take place on Saturday, 25th March, at 3:00 p.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/waterville

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Fertha View, Day Centre, Cahersiveen.