Colm Clifford, 52 Sliabh Luachra, Gneeveguilla Village, Rathmore. On Friday 30th June, peacefully in the excellent care of the nurses and staff in St. Columbanus, Killarney. Colm will be fondly remembered and missed his by family, neighbours, many friends and all whom had the pleasure of his company over his lifetime.

May Colm Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Brigid's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla today from 5.30 - 7pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem mass for Colm Clifford will take place on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery Requiem mass will be live streamed on McnMedia.tv