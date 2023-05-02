Claire O' Regan (née McMahon), Dromkeen East, Causeway, Tralee and formerly of Kildysart, Co. Clare passed away peacefully on May 2nd 2023 surrounded by family in the care of the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. Deeply beloved and cherished beyond measure by her loving husband John, her surviving children Ciara, Gemma, Gráinne, Donough, Eoin and Róisín and her grandchildren Siún, Diarmuid, Fionn, Lauren, Dylan, Cillian, Fiadh, Ailbhe, Saoirse, Aoibhín, Aisling and Rían. Will be fondly missed by her sister Marian, her brothers Frank, Tony, and Declan, her sister-in-law Breda, her sons -in- law Damien, Declan, Dónal and Kevin, her daughters- in- law Mairéad and Helen, her nieces and nephews, as well as her extended family, and her many dear friends and neighbours. After a life filled with so much joy, she can now join her parents and her daughter, Sorcha, who died in infancy.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Reposing on Thursday (4th May) from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm in Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway (V92 AE86). Funeral Mass will take place on Friday (5th May) at 12 pm in St. John the Baptist Church, Causeway, livestreamed on the following link St John's Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry