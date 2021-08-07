Advertisement

Christopher (Christy) Houlihan

Aug 8, 2021 08:08 By receptionradiokerry
Christopher (Christy) Houlihan

 

Clashmealcon,  Causeway, Tralee and late of Hearthill, Ballyduff

A private family funeral will take place for Christy with the Requiem Mass live streamed on the Dioceses of Kerry Causeway/ Ballyduff website on Monday at 11 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul's Church Ballyduff followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery Ballyduff.

House strictly private please.

Family flowers only.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway

Leave condolence

Condolences (1)

Moss Joe Browne

Aug 8, 2021 09:08

Sorry to hear the passing of Christy.May he rest in peace.

Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus