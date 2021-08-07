Christopher (Christy) Houlihan

Clashmealcon, Causeway, Tralee and late of Hearthill, Ballyduff
A private family funeral will take place for Christy with the Requiem Mass live streamed on the Dioceses of Kerry Causeway/ Ballyduff website on Monday at 11 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul's Church Ballyduff followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery Ballyduff.
House strictly private please.
Family flowers only.
Advertisement
Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway
Recommended
Body of woman recovered from Tralee riverAug 7, 2021 13:08
All Kerry local representatives encouraged to attend Bantry General Hospital protestAug 7, 2021 17:08
Post mortem taking place on body of woman recovered from Tralee riverAug 7, 2021 15:08
Woman hospitalised following serious assault in CastleislandAug 7, 2021 17:08
Doubts raised about Kerry v TyroneAug 7, 2021 14:08