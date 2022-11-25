Christina O'Connell (née O'Mahony)
Doon South, Tralee and formerly of Ballymacelligott, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, from 4.00pm to 6.00pm on Monday, 28th November 2022. Funeral Cortege arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee, on Tuesday morning, 29th November, at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Christina will be celebrated at 11.00am (live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Ardfert Parish Church
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
Christina O'Connell (née O'Mahony) of Doon South, Tralee and formerly of Ballymacelligott, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 25th November 2022, at University Hospital Kerry surrounded by her loving family.
Recommended
National Apprenticeship Awards 2022 held in the Brandon HotelNov 26, 2022 17:11
Killarney Christmas parades begin this eveningNov 26, 2022 17:11
Gardaí appealing for witnesses following burglary in North KerryNov 25, 2022 17:11
Conor pass closed after van overturnedNov 26, 2022 12:11
Man dies following accident on farm in North KerryNov 26, 2022 22:11