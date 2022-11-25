Christina O'Connell (née O'Mahony)

Doon South, Tralee and formerly of Ballymacelligott, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, from 4.00pm to 6.00pm on Monday, 28th November 2022. Funeral Cortege arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee, on Tuesday morning, 29th November, at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Christina will be celebrated at 11.00am (live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Ardfert Parish Church

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Christina O'Connell (née O'Mahony) of Doon South, Tralee and formerly of Ballymacelligott, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 25th November 2022, at University Hospital Kerry surrounded by her loving family.