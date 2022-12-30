Christina Fealy née Murphy

Mitchels Avenue, Tralee

Reposing at Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (Jan 1st) from 4.00PM to 5.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. John's Parish Church, Tralee on Monday 9Jan 2nd) at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.stjohns.ie

Christina - beloved wife of Mortimer (Murty) and cherished mother of Louise, Patrick and Thomas.

Christina is pre-deceased by her brother Jerry and sisters Eileen, Lizzie, Tessie and Rosie.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family - her husband, daughter, sons, brother Danny, sister Angela, extended family, neighbours and wonderful friends.