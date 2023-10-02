The death has occurred of

CHRISTINA (CHRISSIE) FOLEY (née GRIFFIN)

Kilgobnet, Beaufort, Kerry

Chrissie passed away peacefully at Sonas Nursing Home, Ashborough, Milltown

Predeceased by her beloved husband John and her dear son Donal.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter-in-law Martha and her granddaughter Tara, sister-in-law Joan (Fitzgerald), extended family, neighbours & friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~

Reposing Wednesday evening (Oct. 4th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5.30pm - 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Stephen's Church, Glencar Thursday morning (Oct. 5th) for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Incharue Cemetery Glencar.

Family flowers only please

Chrissie's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.