The death has occurred of
CHRISTINA (CHRISSIE) FOLEY (née GRIFFIN)
Kilgobnet, Beaufort, Kerry
Chrissie passed away peacefully at Sonas Nursing Home, Ashborough, Milltown
Predeceased by her beloved husband John and her dear son Donal.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter-in-law Martha and her granddaughter Tara, sister-in-law Joan (Fitzgerald), extended family, neighbours & friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
~ ~ ~
Reposing Wednesday evening (Oct. 4th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5.30pm - 7pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Stephen's Church, Glencar Thursday morning (Oct. 5th) for Requiem Mass at 11am.
Burial afterwards in Incharue Cemetery Glencar.
Family flowers only please
Chrissie's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
