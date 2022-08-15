Chloe Ahern, Killeenifinane, Castlemaine.

Reposing Tuesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 4.30pm - 7.30pm. Funeral arriving Wednesday morning to St. Gobnait's Church Keel for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Aoibheann's Pink Tie Children's Charity

Family Information:

Chloe passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of her heartbroken parents Jason & Amanda.

Beloved granddaughter of the late Siobhan Culloty & greatgranddaughter of Betty Culloty Chloe will be sadly missed by her brothers Adam & baby Jack, grandparents John & Helen Ahern & Sam Culloty. aunts; Jennifer, Sarah, Orla & Alisha, uncles; Alvin, Paul, Seamus, Brendan & Bernie, all her 1st cousins, extended family, neighbours & especially her little school friends.