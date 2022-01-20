Charles Curtin
Carrignafeela, Rathanny, Tralee and Knockback, Knocknagoshel
Reposing in McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday January 21st from 6.00 to 7.30PM for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to Saint Brendan’s Church, Clogher at 10.30AM on Saturday morning for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial in Clogher Cemetery.
Charles’ Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link https://www.facebook.com/Ballymacelligott-Community-Alert-140925582619239/
House strictly private please.
Family flowers only. Enquiries to McElligott's funeral home
Wife Mary, son John, daughter Catherine, grandchildren Micheál and Seán, son-in-law James, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
