Catriona (Kate) O' Sullivan (nee O'Sullivan Junior) (Derryleigh, Sneem and formerly of Cappanacush West, Greenane, Kenmare,

Co Kerry

Reposing at the home of her mother-in-law Mary O' Sullivan, South Square, Sneem, Co Kerry on Wednesday evening (April 6th) from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday morning (April 7th) to St Michael's Church, Sneem for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Sneem Cemetery. Catriona (Kate's) Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org and select 'CLICK HERE to STREAM MASSES.

on www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org and select 'CLICK HERE to STREAM MASSES

Enquiries to James O'Connor Funeral Director Kenmare

Family Information:

On the 3rd of April, 2022, Catriona (Kate) passed away, unexpectedly, at her home in Derryleigh. Beloved wife of John-Joe. Loving mom of Daniel, Stella and Julia. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Sheila (nee O'Connor). Sadly missed and dearly loved by her husband, son, daughters, mother-in-law Mary, aunts Eileen, Peggy, Mary, Katherine and Christina, uncles Donal and Patrick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, especially Catrioina's first cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Advertisement

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.