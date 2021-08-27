Catherine O Donnell nee Horgan

Knockmoyle Tralee and late of Gurrane Dingle

Reposing in The Rose Room, Hogan’s Funeral Home Tralee , Monday evening 30th August from 7pm.

The funeral cortege will leave Hogan’s Funeral Home on Tuesday at 11.30 am to St. John’s Church Tralee for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Enquiries to Sean or John in Hogan’s Funeral Home.