Catherine (Kitty) Healy (née Pender), School Road, Brosna and formerly of Aughrim, Co. Galway, passed away peacefully at home, in the presence of all her family, on Sunday, 7th May 2023. Kitty is very sadly missed by her children Jackie, John, Cathal, Emma, Donal and her husband Danny, sister Marion, grandchildren Maria, Laura, Liam and Finn, sister-in-law Angela, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all her other relatives, neighbours and dear friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, The Square, Brosna, on Wednesday, 10th May, from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass in St. Carthage’s Church Brosna on Thursday, 11th May at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following: St. Carthage’s Church Brosna Facebook page. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Brosna. Donations, if desired, to cancer research.