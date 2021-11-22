Catherine (Kitty) Galvin née Fitzgerald of Greenville, Listowel and formerly Castlegregory, Co. Kerry.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Thursday morning at 11.15am, where the Requiem Mass for Catherine (Kitty) will be celebrated at 11.30am.

(streamed on www.listowelparish.com) followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Family information:-

Beloved wife of the late William and dearest mother of John, Catherine, William and Liz. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Jack, Conor, Mark, Andrew, Luke, Liam, Sam, Shane, Matthew, Sarah, Ruby-Anne, Clara and Tristan, daughters-in-law Breda and Michelle, sons-in-law Seán and Adrian, sisters-in-law Ita and Clara,cousin

Mary Teahan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

As the capacity of venues and numbers attending varies greatly, the onus is on each venue to consider what is comfortable and best suits the congregation.

Close family or friends can attend the Funeral Home to repose without capacity limits but with all other protective measures remaining in place,

however it is not open to the public.