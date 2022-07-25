Catherine Coffey (nee O'Shea) of Droum, Glenbeigh.
Peacefully at her residence in the company of her loving sons Sean and Brendan. Predeceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her sister in law Noreen, nieces Doreen, Bridget and Catherine, nephews Michael, Padraig and James, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing in Brennans Funeral Home Wednesday (27th July) 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass for Catherine will take place at 11am on Thursday in St. James Church, Glenbeigh, with burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on MCN Media, St. James Church, Glenbeigh. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation
