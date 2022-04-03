Carol Stone née Snelling of Knockmoyle, Tralee and formerly Kent, England.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday from 5 to 6 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 9:30 am , where the Requiem Mass for Carol will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Family information- for online use only:
Beloved wife of Frank and dear mother of Sharon, David and Tracy.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Keelie, Josie, Victoria, Jade & Elizabeth, great-grandchildren Erin, Archie and Woody, sons-in-law Jamie and Mark, daughter-in-law Patsy, relatives and friends.
