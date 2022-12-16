Carmel Murphy, (née Downing)

Carmel Murphy, (nee Downing) (Gortrooskagh, Kenmare, Co Kerry). On the 17th of December 2022, Carmel passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Kenmare Community Nursing Unit. Beloved wife of the late Christy. Loving mother of Michael, adoring grandmother of Ellen and cherished mother-in-law of Linda.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by her son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Monday evening (December 19th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal from O' Connor's Funeral Home on Tuesday morning (December 20th) to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.