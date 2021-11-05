Advertisement

Carmel Breen née Colgan

Nov 6, 2021 13:11 By receptionradiokerry
Carmel Breen née Colgan

 

Groyne, Killorglin and formerly of Castlemaine

Carmel's funeral cortege will depart from her residence at 10 o' clock Monday morning to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on

www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

House strictly private please

Family Information: Carmel beloved wife of Brendan & loving mother of Ross, Shauna & B.J.

Advertisement

sister of Marion, Vera, Tom & Mike, mother-in-law of Fiona & Clinton, grandmother of Zach, Sadie, Muireann & Éabha Rose. Sadly missed by her family, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus