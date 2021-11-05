Carmel Breen née Colgan

Groyne, Killorglin and formerly of Castlemaine
Carmel's funeral cortege will depart from her residence at 10 o' clock Monday morning to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on
www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
House strictly private please
Family Information: Carmel beloved wife of Brendan & loving mother of Ross, Shauna & B.J.
sister of Marion, Vera, Tom & Mike, mother-in-law of Fiona & Clinton, grandmother of Zach, Sadie, Muireann & Éabha Rose. Sadly missed by her family, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.
