Cait Donnelly (née Murphy), Scarriff, Waterville. Cait passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in the CCU Ward of University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her parents Tim and Nora; sisters Mary and Nora; brothers John, Donal, Tadhg and Michael.

Beloved wife of Mícheal. Loving mother to Michael, Tina and Dermot. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family; sister Breda; son-in-law Kevin; daughter-in-law Catherine; sisters-in-law Maureen and Monica; brother-in-law Donal; four grandsons Chase, Morgan, Liam and Aidan; nieces, nephews, neighbours and many dear friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, on Sunday evening, 14th May, from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. Requiem Mass for Cait will take place on Monday, 15th May, in St., Finian's Church, Waterville, at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link: www.churchservices.tv/waterville

House private please for family, friends and neighbours.