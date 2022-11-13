Brigid (Bridie) O'Neill née Dalton, Addergown, Ballyduff.

Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home Ballyduff on Thursday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Arriving at St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Friday at 10:00 am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

Family Information:

Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry. 15th November, 2022. Predeceased by her parents Richard (Dick) and Catherine. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, sons John, Richard and Gerry, daughter Catherine, grandchildren Samantha, Adam, Jim, Jessica, Cian and Aimee, daughters in law Muireann, Amanda and Trish, son in law David, brothers in law Jim, Moss and Michael, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.