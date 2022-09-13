Brighid (Bridie) McSweeney, Clashlehane Meadows, Ballinorig, Tralee and formerly of Ballymullen, Tralee.

Bridie passed away peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff of Muckross Ward, University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her brothers, Fr Daniel, Denis (Duey), Fr Seán, Peadar, Eugene, Charlie and her sisters Sr. Ada, Noreen (Norrie) and Áine. Deeply regretted by her loving family – her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, on Saturday morning at 9.40am for 10.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.