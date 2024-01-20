Bridie O’Sullivan (nee Foley) of Keelnabrack, Glenbeigh and formerly of Glounagillagh, Caragh Lake. Bridie passed away peacefully on the 19th of January in the loving care of her family and Kenmare Nursing home staff. Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Pate Sean) and dear mother of Breda, Con, Angela and the late Eileen. Dearly loved sister of Ted and Nana of Kealan, Dara, Eamonn, Lorna, Ciara, Cara, Tadhg, Sean, Diarmuid,Clodagh, Sadhbh and Aisling. Mother in law of Sean, Ger John and Sinead.
Reposing in Brennans Funeral Home Glenbeigh on Sunday, 21st January, from 5pm-7pm. Requiem mass on Monday, 22nd January, at 11am in St James Church, Glenbeigh followed by burial at Ballinakilla Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv › st-james-church-glenbeigh
