Bridie Murphy née Kenny, Tiduff, Ballyheigue.

Predeceased by her husband Tim Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family - Daughter Christina, Sons David, Ted and Tom, Son-in-law Steve, Daughters-in-law Josephine, Lorraine and Martina, Brother-in-law JP, Grandchildren Rosie, Sarah, Darren, Paul, Brian, Mathew, Bradley, Ross, Rachel, T.J. and Amy., relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Friday 3rd March from 6-8pm. Requiem mass for Bridie will take place on Saturday 4th at 1.30pm in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards to the Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE

Advertisement

The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue