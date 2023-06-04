Bridie Moran (née O’Sullivan) of Lystol Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel and formerly Convent Walk, Ballybunion. Passed away in Kerry General Hospital 7th June surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late James Moran from Kildare. Mother of Susan Ann and Andrew. Much loved Nana of Leanne, James, Jolene, Katie, Laura, Daniel and Lana. Great Nana of Lily and Ruby. Much loved Sister, Aunt and Grand Aunt. Beloved friend to many.
May her gentle soul rest in peace
Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Friday, 9th June, from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will be held in St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Saturday, 10th June, at 11.00am, followed by cremation. For those unable to attend, mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.
