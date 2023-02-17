Bridie Moloney (née Moriarty), Leitrim Middle, Moyvane and late of Coolard, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully, on February 18th, 2023, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved wife of the late Michael and sister of the late Mary, Eileen and Peggy. Bridie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Tommy and James, daughter-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Michael and Jerry, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Monday evening from 6.00 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Tuesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Bridie being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Murhur Cemetery, Moyvane.