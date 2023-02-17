Bridie Moloney (née Moriarty), Leitrim Middle, Moyvane and late of Coolard, Listowel, Co. Kerry.
Peacefully, on February 18th, 2023, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved wife of the late Michael and sister of the late Mary, Eileen and Peggy. Bridie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Tommy and James, daughter-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Michael and Jerry, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Monday evening from 6.00 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Tuesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Bridie being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Murhur Cemetery, Moyvane.
Recommended
Kerry TD disapointed at decision not to prioritise Irish language on road signFeb 18, 2023 16:02
Man accused of string of burglaries and thefts in Tralee remanded in custodyFeb 17, 2023 13:02
Kerry beaten in John Kerins CupFeb 18, 2023 16:02
Man arrested and €3,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized in ListowelFeb 17, 2023 17:02
Gardaí called to youth disco after teenager claimed to have a knifeFeb 17, 2023 13:02