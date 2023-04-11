Bridie Mai Horgan (née McCarthy), Knockundervaul, Duagh, Co. Kerry.

Passed away peacefully on Easter Monday, 10th April 2023, in the presence of her family, at University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by her husband Michael (Mike) and brother John Joe, Bridie Mai is very sadly missed by her sons Mike and Mark, daughter Marion, son-in-law Gerard, daughters-in-law Breda and Caroline, Mike’s partner Elayne, grandchildren Stephen, Gary, Ian, Nancy Mai, Gearóid, Holly and Brody, brother Gabe, brother-in-law Seán and his wife Catherine, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday, 13th April from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortège will depart the funeral home on Friday, 14th April at 10.30 a.m. and travel via Fealesbridge and Knockundervaul to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh

Advertisement

Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery.