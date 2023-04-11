Bridie Mai Horgan (née McCarthy), Knockundervaul, Duagh, Co. Kerry.
Passed away peacefully on Easter Monday, 10th April 2023, in the presence of her family, at University Hospital Kerry.
Predeceased by her husband Michael (Mike) and brother John Joe, Bridie Mai is very sadly missed by her sons Mike and Mark, daughter Marion, son-in-law Gerard, daughters-in-law Breda and Caroline, Mike’s partner Elayne, grandchildren Stephen, Gary, Ian, Nancy Mai, Gearóid, Holly and Brody, brother Gabe, brother-in-law Seán and his wife Catherine, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday, 13th April from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortège will depart the funeral home on Friday, 14th April at 10.30 a.m. and travel via Fealesbridge and Knockundervaul to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh
Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery.
Recommended
Public meeting tonight about disruptions to locals by Kilcummin worksApr 11, 2023 17:04
North Kerry areas chosen for climate action projectApr 11, 2023 13:04
Met Éireann updates tomorrow’s wind warning for Kerry to orangeApr 11, 2023 17:04
Government party councillor calls for end to social housing in his areaApr 11, 2023 13:04
Gardaí investigating assaults of three people in Kerry over long weekendApr 11, 2023 17:04