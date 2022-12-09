Bridie Hickey (Nee Heaphy) Ballinageragh, Lixnaw
Reposing at Buckley/Finucane Funeral Home, Lixnaw on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm
Arriving to St. Michael's church Lixnaw on Tuesday morning for 11.00 a.m.
Requiem mass streamlined on the Lixnaw Parish website. Burial afterwards in Kilfeighney graveyard, Lixnaw.
No flowers please, donations if desired to the Pallative Care Unit UHK or c/o Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors, Lixnaw.
