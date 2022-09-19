Bridie Fitzgerald née Murphy, Greenfields, Ballincollig, Cork & formerly of Barraduff and Castleview, Macroom.
Peacefully, on Monday, September 19th 2022, in her 94th year, surrounded by her five children, at her home in Greenfields, Ballincollig. Bridie, beloved wife of the late Tom Fitzgerald. Sadly missed by her children Gerard, Sheila, Pat, Norrie & Michael, their partners Rosarii, John, Louise, Brian & Gráinne, her 12 grandchildren; Aoife, Ava, Kate, Tom, Niamh, Jack, Harry, Zara, Ben, Lily, Anna & Mikey, extended family and friends. May She Rest In Peace
Reposing at her home, 47 Fernwalk Greenfields, Ballincollig, Cork (P31R727) on Tuesday, Sept 20th, from 5pm to 8pm with prayers. Being received into St. Colman’s Church, Macroom on Wednesday at 11.30 am for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in St Colman's Cemetery, Macroom. Donations in lieu of flowers to, Marymount Hospice. Enquiries to Fitz-Gerald's Funeral Directors, Macroom 026 41006.
