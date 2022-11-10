Bridie Enright, late of East End & Lahesrough Ballybunion.

Former housekeeper to Fr Arthur Moynihan in Tarbert & Ardfert. After a short illness, Bridie died peacefully in the care of the Staff in ICU in University Hospital Kerry. Lovingly missed by her sisters Mary & Eileen, nephews Karl, Neilus, Richard & Marcus. Nieces Marie, Phyllis, Louise, Anita, Nadine, Mary, niece-in-law Cathy,grand-nieces, grand-nephews, many cousins, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion Sunday 13th of November 3pm to 4.30pm. Funeral arriving at St John`s Church Ballybunion on Monday Morning the 14th for 11am Funeral Mass which will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.com

Interment will take place immediately afterwards in St John`s Cemetery (beside the church).

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St John`s Church Ballybunion. Please feel free to offer your condolences to Bridie`s family via the tab below

House STRICTLY PRIVATE Please

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace.