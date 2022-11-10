Bridie Enright, late of East End & Lahesrough Ballybunion.
Former housekeeper to Fr Arthur Moynihan in Tarbert & Ardfert. After a short illness, Bridie died peacefully in the care of the Staff in ICU in University Hospital Kerry. Lovingly missed by her sisters Mary & Eileen, nephews Karl, Neilus, Richard & Marcus. Nieces Marie, Phyllis, Louise, Anita, Nadine, Mary, niece-in-law Cathy,grand-nieces, grand-nephews, many cousins, neighbours & friends.
Reposing at Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion Sunday 13th of November 3pm to 4.30pm. Funeral arriving at St John`s Church Ballybunion on Monday Morning the 14th for 11am Funeral Mass which will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.com
Interment will take place immediately afterwards in St John`s Cemetery (beside the church).
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St John`s Church Ballybunion. Please feel free to offer your condolences to Bridie`s family via the tab below
House STRICTLY PRIVATE Please
May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Kerry man forced to withdraw from round the world solo yacht raceNov 10, 2022 13:11
Gardaí investigate taking of car in KillarneyNov 10, 2022 17:11
Councillor condemns rally planned for KillarneyNov 11, 2022 13:11
Former Kerry midfielder to be part of Limerick set-upNov 11, 2022 17:11
Gardaí seek public's help finding Abbeydorney woman missing for two weeksNov 12, 2022 09:11